SIF Muntenia To Carry Out Public Offer For Share Repurchase



Romanian regional investment fund SIF Muntenia (SIF4.RO) will be carrying out, between September 4 and 17, a public offer for the purchase of its own shares, representing 4.5% of the share capital.