Iohannis to Romanian ambassadors: Protecting interests of Romanians abroad should be your permanent priority



President Klaus Iohannis told the Romanian ambassadors on Tuesday that protecting the interests of Romanians outside country borders should be their permanent priority and reiterated his request to the government and the authorities to make sure that elections are organised in good conditions. "Protecting the interests of the Romanian citizens who chose to live abroad should always be your priority. Regrettably, on May 26 we witnessed the humiliations experienced by the Romanian citizens who wanted to exercise their constitutional right to vote, a right gained through a lot of sacrifice in December ’89. These humiliations should never again repeat! I know that your efforts depend on the decisions and coordination by the relevant authorities in Romania," Iohannis said at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, during the meeting with the heads of mission and consul generals, on the occasion of the annual meeting of the Romanian diplomats. Iohannis thanked the diplomatic missions which submitted analyzes and proposals to improve voting conditions, following the May 26 incidents at the foreign polling stations. The head of the state brought to mind the steps taken to improve voting conditions, including the promulgation of the law on diaspora voting. "It is now necessary for the authorities in charge to properly organize from the administrative point of view and implement these measures efficiently and in good faith. I am calling on the government and all the legally competent authorities to show maximum responsibility in enforcing the law and organize the ballot under proper conditions, including through the efficient information about the new provisions of the law - so as to make ensure that all Romanian citizens can exercise their voting right without any hindrance," said Iohannis. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Adina Panaitescu) Iohannis to Romanian ambassadors: Protecting interests of Romanians abroad should be your permanent priority.President Klaus Iohannis told the Romanian ambassadors on Tuesday that protecting the interests of Romanians outside country borders should be their permanent priority and reiterated his request to the government and the authorities to make sure that elections are organised in good conditions. "Protecting the interests of the Romanian citizens who chose to live abroad should always be your priority. Regrettably, on May 26 we witnessed the humiliations experienced by the Romanian citizens who wanted to exercise their constitutional right to vote, a right gained through a lot of sacrifice in December ’89. These humiliations should never again repeat! I know that your efforts depend on the decisions and coordination by the relevant authorities in Romania," Iohannis said at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, during the meeting with the heads of mission and consul generals, on the occasion of the annual meeting of the Romanian diplomats. Iohannis thanked the diplomatic missions which submitted analyzes and proposals to improve voting conditions, following the May 26 incidents at the foreign polling stations. The head of the state brought to mind the steps taken to improve voting conditions, including the promulgation of the law on diaspora voting. "It is now necessary for the authorities in charge to properly organize from the administrative point of view and implement these measures efficiently and in good faith. I am calling on the government and all the legally competent authorities to show maximum responsibility in enforcing the law and organize the ballot under proper conditions, including through the efficient information about the new provisions of the law - so as to make ensure that all Romanian citizens can exercise their voting right without any hindrance," said Iohannis. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Romanian deputy causes scandal after naming another MP "untermensch" A Romanian deputy of the governing Social Democratic Party (PSD) caused a scandal in the House on Wednesday as he called a fellow deputy "untermensch", a term used by Nazis to describe "non-Aryan" people. The statement caused the fury of another deputy of the national (...)



JYSK Opens Store In Zarnesti, Reaches 77 Units In Romania Furniture and home accessories retailer JYSK will be opening a store in Zarnesti (Brasov County) on Thursday (August 29), reaching a 77-unit network in Romania.



Romanian President rejects government reshuffle, says he is certain PSD Executive cannot remain in office Romania's President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday said he "wholly" rejected a series of changes to the government team proposed by PM Viorica Dancila several days ago. He also said in a speech that the current government needed a new confirmation in Parliament after the (...)



Romania energy regulator considers options in case of Russia gas transit cuts in winter season There is "reasonable doubt" that natural gas delivery through Ukraine might be diminished in the upcoming winter season, so cutting delivery for some categories of consumers in Romania and having thermal energy units use oil fuel may become necessary, according to Romania's (...)



Opposition USR Plus Alliance says ready to get in power soon The Save Romania Union (USR) USR PLUS alliance is ready to get in power, but only after winning legitimacy from Parliament allowing for a restructuring programme to be implemented, PLUS national leader Dacian Ciolos said on Wednesday. "The USR colleagues have publicly declared that they (...)



Philosopher Noica's house at Paltinis to become tourist attraction Tourism Minister Bogdan Trif said on Wednesday that he will get involved into the house of philosopher Constantin Noica at the Paltinis mountain resort becoming open to visitors. "I have not talked to the owners directly. If the local public administration fails, we, the ministry, will get (...)



USR's Barna: President Iohannis needs to ask for PM Dancila's resgination, stop giving chances to PSD USR (Save Romania Union) leader Dan Barna asked President Klaus Iohannis to ask Prime Minister Viorica Dancila to resign and also to state publicly, explicitly, he will never give "another chance" to the PSD (Social Democratic Party). "I ask President Iohannis to ask Prime (...)

