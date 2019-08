Innova Capital's Acquisition of Optiplaza Stores Gets Antitrust Clearance



Romania's antitrust body has approved the acquisition of eye-wear store network Optiplaza by private equity fund Innova Capital, the institution said in a press release Tuesday.