President Iohannis, Malaysian ambasador discuss situation of Romanians convicted in Malaysia for drug trafficking



President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday welcomed the ambassadors in Romania of Cyprus, Morocco, Malaysia and Estonia, who presented their letters of accreditation at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace on Tuesday. According to a press statement released by the Presidential Administration, the situation of Romanian nationals convicted in Malaysia for drug trafficking was approached at the meeting with Malaysian ambassador Abdullah Zawawi bin Tahir. Iohannis also displayed interest in Romania imprinting a new dynamic for political dialogue and trade between the two countries. In this context, business opportunities and investment in areas such as trade, tourism, and IT were highlighted. In his conversation with ambassador of Cyprus Filippos Kritiotis, Iohannis expressed Romania’s full openness to deepening and expanding traditionally excellent bilateral relations. Kritiotis thanked Romania for its principled position in the Cypriot case. The two officials agreed that further efforts should be made in the economic field, including in trade between the two countries. At the same time, tourism, education, agriculture, energy, as well as cooperation at the level of organisations managing the relationship with the diaspora in the two countries were mentioned as areas of mutual interest. At the meeting with ambassador Hassan Abouyoub, the head of state emphasised that Morocco is a traditional friend of Romania, expressing his conviction that, through joint efforts, the bilateral relationship will continue to be strengthened. The two officials also discussed Morocco’s relationship with the European Union, with ambassador Abouyoub commending Romania for its approach of the Southern Neighbourhood while holding the six-month rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union, in particular the EU-Morocco relationship. At the meeting with Estonian ambassador Ingrid Kressel Vinciguerra, Iohannis mentioned the very good stage of bilateral relations and excellent co-operation in regional formats, such as B9 and the Three Seas Initiative, with Estonia to host the latter’s meeting summit in 2020. "The President of Romania has ensured that Romania is fully committed to sharing with Estonia its experience in hosting, in Bucharest, a successful summit in 2018," says the Presidential Administration. Iohannis and ambassador Kressel Vinciguerra also highlighted excellent cooperation in the field of security, European affairs and Eastern Neighbourhood, where the two countries have convergent positions. The ambassador of Estonia voiced interest in intensifying cooperation in the cultural and economic fields. Iohannis wished each ambassador success with their missions, assuring them of full official support. 