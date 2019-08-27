Nelu Barbu: ALDE ministers Gratiela Gavrilescu, Viorel Ilie and Anton Anton resign
Aug 27, 2019
ALDE (Alliance of Liberals and Democrats) ministers Gratiela Gavrilescu - Environment, Viorel Ilie - Relation with Parliament, and Anton Anton - Energy, on Tuesday submitted their resignations with the General Secretariat of the Government, informs spokesman for the Executive, Nelu Barbu.
The decision was made a day after the ALDE leadership decided to leave the ruling coalition. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)
