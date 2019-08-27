PM sends President Iohannis proposals for interim ministers after ALDE ministers’ decided to step down



Prime Minister Viorica Dancila sent on Tuesday afternoon to President Klaus Iohannis the following proposals for the interim ministerial offices: interim Energy Minister - Economy Minister Niculae Badalau, interim Environment Minister - Water and Forests Minister Ioan Denes, and interim Minister for the Relation with Parliament - Business, Entrepreneurship and Trade Minister Radu Oprea, governmental sources told AGERPRES. The three proposed ministers are to become acting ministers after Ministers Anton Anton, Gratiela Gavrilescu and Viorel Ilie decided to step down on Tuesday, after the Government meeting. The ministers' decision to resign was made after the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) leadership decided on Monday to pull out of the Government. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu)