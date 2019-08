Window Maker Casa Noastra Starts Deliveries to Spain



Craiova-based window manufacturer Casa Noastra held by businessman Stefan Cherciu started exporting to Spain in 2019 and Switzerland is the next export market on its list. Window Maker Casa Noastra Starts Deliveries to Spain.Craiova-based window manufacturer Casa Noastra held by businessman Stefan Cherciu started exporting to Spain in 2019 and Switzerland is the next export market on its list. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]