President Klaus Iohannis had a telephone conversation with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday, focusing on relations between the two countries as well as the UK withdrawal from the European Union, according to the Presidential Administration. "Regarding bilateral relations, President Klaus Iohannis emphasised that after Brexit it will be important to update and deepen the strategic partnership between Romania and the United Kingdom, which will cover economic issues, as well as security, defence and external relations. About Brexit, the President of Romania underlined that an orderly withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the European Union is in the interest of both the United Kingdom and the European Union. In this regard, President Klaus Iohannis said that the withdrawal agreement agreed upon by the two sides remains the most effective mechanism to ensure UK's withdrawal from the European Union, confining the negative consequences of Brexit and guaranteeing the rights of citizens of the Union who live, work or study in the UK," the source said. President Iohannis told Prime Minister Boris Johnson that the top priority of Romania is to protect the rights of Romanian citizens in the UK. Iohannis emphasised that in the period immediately ahead, both Europeans in the UK and British citizens in the EU 27 should remain a priority, with the aim being that, regardless of the scenario to which negotiations go, the negative effects that would affect their lives can be reduced as much as possible. "Prime Minister Boris Johnson assured the President of Romania that protecting the rights of Romanian citizens in the UK after Brexit is a very important issue for the British Government, and the actions of the British authorities will focus on such objective. President Klaus Iohannis stressed that they will be protected, ensuring reciprocity with the rights of Romanian citizens in the UK," the statement said. The phone conversation is said to have taken place at the request of the British prime minister.

