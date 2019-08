eJobs: Romanian Pharma Industry Employees Have Lowest Salaries in CEE



Employees in the pharmaceutical industry in Romania are the lowest paid in the region, with an average monthly salary of RON3,102 (EUR656 euro), a comparative analysis by eJobs showed Wednesday. eJobs: Romanian Pharma Industry Employees Have Lowest Salaries in CEE.Employees in the pharmaceutical industry in Romania are the lowest paid in the region, with an average monthly salary of RON3,102 (EUR656 euro), a comparative analysis by eJobs showed Wednesday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]