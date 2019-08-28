 
Opposition parties enter election protocol to endorse independent presidential candidate
Aug 28, 2019

Endorsement groups for independent candidate in this autumn’s presidential election Mircea Diaconu will be established at county levels, according to a protocol establishing the ALDE - Pro Romania Electoral Alliance, signed by the national leaders of the two opposition parties on Wednesday. "The Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) today concluded a protocol establishing an electoral alliance with Pro Romania to endorse candidate Mircea Diaconu in the November 2019 presidential election. Norica Nicolai, chair of the National Council of ALDE, and Sorin Cimpeanu, first deputy chairman of Pro Romania have been designated co-chairs of the electoral alliance, with the protocol concluded by the two parties specifying that endorsement groups for candidate Mircea Diaconu will be established at county levels. Thee protocol establishing and electoral alliance was signed by the two parties’ national leaders, ALDE’s Calin Popescu-Tariceanu and Pro Romania’s Victor Ponta. The document will be submitted to the Central Electoral Bureau," reads a press statement released by ALDE on Wednesday. Actor Mircea Diaconu, a former MEP, on Sunday said he was intending to run for the office of Romania’s president and asked for the support of all those who want to endorse him in this effort to collect 200,000 signatures needed to file his bid. AGERPRES (RO - author: Livia Popescu, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

