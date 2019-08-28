Opposition USR Plus Alliance says ready to get in power soon



The Save Romania Union (USR) USR PLUS alliance is ready to get in power, but only after winning legitimacy from Parliament allowing for a restructuring programme to be implemented, PLUS national leader Dacian Ciolos said on Wednesday. "The USR colleagues have publicly declared that they will support the no-confidence vote and we have been saying for almost a year that the incumbent government has to go home. (...) That has been proven in the parliamentary election when people also expressed their views on why this is happening in the country, so we are in a situation where the legitimacy of this majority had dropped to at most a third of the electorate's support and yet in Parliament they have a majority that allowed them to remain in power. Now, it seems the miracle is breaking down, Mr Tariceanu no longer supports the government, because he no longer finds his place and interests there," Ciolos told Digi 24 private broadcaster. According to the former prime minister, "the government is working as badly as before, and the problems are the same." "Both in Mr Tariceanu and Victor Ponta's case there are political calculations, supporting both the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and the Opposition for the higher bidder. We have said it from the beginning - we are coming up with a project for government, we are ready get in power as soon as possible, but with parliamentary legitimacy only, that will allow us to implement a restructuring programme that Romania needs and that Romanians are waiting for," said the PLUS national leader. He added that in the case of a new government, there are several emergencies, one of which is a very clear signal to entrepreneurs: resuming private investments. "Ordinance 114 must be repealed immediately and a framework to be established. (...) We need to use European funds to start this investment programme very clearly in terms of pro-business tax policies. (...) To be able to collect money for the national budget, we must produce. (...) We must professionalise the public administration and we will be able to cut through red tape and we will also come up with the digitisation of the public administration," said Ciolos. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalina Matei, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

Top Ten Mall Managers in Bucharest Made over RON1B from Rent in 2018 The ten largest companies that manage shopping centers in Bucharest posted 1.046 billion lei (EUR227 million) revenue from rents last year, 2% more than in 2017, data centralized by ZF from the Finance Ministry show.



PNL's Orban: After censure motion we will try to provoke snap elections President of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Ludovic Orban, considers that snap elections would represent the best solution for Romania, but added that the PNL is ready to assume the responsibility of governing, even if the solution of snap elections isn't possible. "After the (...)



Business report: Toyota cumpără 5% din Suzuki și anunță formarea unei alianțe; CNAIR a reziliat contractul lotului 3 Lugoj-Deva, finalizat 99%; Gaură record în bugetul țării Consecința modificărilor programului Prima casă: Se ieftinesc locuințele... Lucian Croitoru, consilier al guvernatorului Mugur Isărescu: Salariile bugetarilor ar trebui înghețate timp de doi ani, pentru ca România să nu intre în recesiune...



PM Dancila: I urge candidate Iohannis to show evidence to confirm Gov't is corrupt Prime Minister Viorica Dancila asked "candidate" Klaus Iohannis to urgently present "evidence" to support his statement that the Government she is heading is corrupt, as the President's statement "deeply damages Romania's image." "It is (...)



PM Dancila: We'll go to Parliament and try to get support to carry mandate through Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Wednesday said that the Government she is heading will continue its activity in spite of the "obstacles" over the recent days and it will go to Parliament to get the necessary support to carry through its mandate. "In spite of all these obstacles (...)



PM Dancila: President Iohannis replaces constitutional duty of mediator with saboteur Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Wednesday stated that President Iohannis "replaced his constitutional duty of a mediator among parties with that of a saboteur," claiming that the head of the state doesn't understand that Romania need its political class to show maturity. (...)



President Iohannis tells PM proposals for European Commissioner are not right President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday specified he informed PM Viorica Dancila about the proposals for the office of European Commissioner not being right. The head of the state on Wednesday told an informal discussion with journalists that the PM only informed and not consulted him in making (...)

