USR’s Barna: President Iohannis needs to ask for PM Dancila’s resgination, stop giving chances to PSD
Aug 28, 2019
USR (Save Romania Union) leader Dan Barna asked President Klaus Iohannis to ask Prime Minister Viorica Dancila to resign and also to state publicly, explicitly, he will never give "another chance" to the PSD (Social Democratic Party).
"I ask President Iohannis to ask Prime Minister Viorica Dancila to resign and also, more than anything, to state publicly, explicitly, he will never give "another chance" to the PSD (Social Democratic Party). This state of affairs cannot continue any longer. Every day with the PSD at rule means the release of dangerous criminals, while Romania taking a step back with every moment," Barna said at the Parliament Palace.
According to him, early polls would be the right solution for the current political context.
"However, we will support any government without the PSD to cover this period until we can organize early polls. And we can organise early elections at the same time with the local elections," said Barna.
The USR leader, who is also a presidential candidate, specified he discussed with the PNL (National Liberal Party) about a censure motion, adding that they are trying to raise as many signatures as possible for this motion to pass.
Moreover, Dan Barna spoke about certain drafts of normative acts discussed in Parliament on Wednesday.
"Today, at the extraordinary session, towards its end, the law on amnesty and pardon got rejected, which is a very good thing. But the compensatory appeal was postponed, basically, which is the true problem of the system at this point. For we saw how 800 persons convicted for murder have been released until now, almost 600 others convicted for rape and almost 200 convicted for child trafficking. These very dangerous offenders were released by the PSD, the ALDE (Alliance of Liberals and Democrats) and the rest who voted like this, basically postponing the compensatory appeal law. Under a pretext, a ridiculous subterfuge, that there is another draft law, the legal committed violated the vote of the plenary sitting of Parliament, which asked the legal committee, this morning, to come up with a report. It offered time for the committee to come up with a report to reject this appeal, it was very simple," said Barna. AGERPRES (RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)
