Romanian deputy causes scandal after naming another MP "untermensch"



A Romanian deputy of the governing Social Democratic Party (PSD) caused a scandal in the House on Wednesday as he called a fellow deputy "untermensch", a term used by Nazis to describe "non-Aryan" people. The statement caused the fury of another deputy of the national minorities group, who called the PSD MP "a shame for Romania and the Parliament". Romanian deputy causes scandal after naming another MP "untermensch".A Romanian deputy of the governing Social Democratic Party (PSD) caused a scandal in the House on Wednesday as he called a fellow deputy "untermensch", a term used by Nazis to describe "non-Aryan" people. The statement caused the fury of another deputy of the national minorities group, who called the PSD MP "a shame for Romania and the Parliament". [Read the article in HotNews]