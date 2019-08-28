Romanian deputy causes scandal after naming another MP "untermensch"
A Romanian deputy of the governing Social Democratic Party (PSD) caused a scandal in the House on Wednesday as he called a fellow deputy "untermensch", a term used by Nazis to describe "non-Aryan" people. The statement caused the fury of another deputy of the national minorities group, who called the PSD MP "a shame for Romania and the Parliament".
