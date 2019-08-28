Romanian President rejects government reshuffle, says he is certain PSD Executive cannot remain in office



Romania's President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday said he "wholly" rejected a series of changes to the government team proposed by PM Viorica Dancila several days ago. He also said in a speech that the current government needed a new confirmation in Parliament after the governing coalition broke earlier this week. Unless it received renewed parliamentary support, "all opposition parties" would have to "show reasonable behaviour in case of crisis".

UPDATE On Wednesday evening, PM Dancila said her government would seek the necessary support in the Parliament. She said the government would stay in office because it was its responsibility before the people and accused the president of using his presidential prerogatives to block government activities.

