Romania energy regulator considers options in case of Russia gas transit cuts in winter season



There is "reasonable doubt" that natural gas delivery through Ukraine might be diminished in the upcoming winter season, so cutting delivery for some categories of consumers in Romania and having thermal energy units use oil fuel may become necessary, according to Romania's national agency regulator ANRE. [Read the article in HotNews]