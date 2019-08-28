 
Romaniapress.com

August 28, 2019

Romania energy regulator considers options in case of Russia gas transit cuts in winter season
Aug 28, 2019

Romania energy regulator considers options in case of Russia gas transit cuts in winter season.
There is "reasonable doubt" that natural gas delivery through Ukraine might be diminished in the upcoming winter season, so cutting delivery for some categories of consumers in Romania and having thermal energy units use oil fuel may become necessary, according to Romania’s national agency regulator ANRE.

[Read the article in HotNews]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Top Ten Mall Managers in Bucharest Made over RON1B from Rent in 2018 The ten largest companies that manage shopping centers in Bucharest posted 1.046 billion lei (EUR227 million) revenue from rents last year, 2% more than in 2017, data centralized by ZF from the Finance Ministry show.

PNL's Orban: After censure motion we will try to provoke snap elections President of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Ludovic Orban, considers that snap elections would represent the best solution for Romania, but added that the PNL is ready to assume the responsibility of governing, even if the solution of snap elections isn&#39;t possible. "After the (...)

Business report: Toyota cumpără 5% din Suzuki și anunță formarea unei alianțe; CNAIR a reziliat contractul lotului 3 Lugoj-Deva, finalizat 99%; Gaură record în bugetul țării Consecința modificărilor programului Prima casă: Se ieftinesc locuințele... Lucian Croitoru, consilier al guvernatorului Mugur Isărescu: Salariile bugetarilor ar trebui înghețate timp de doi ani, pentru ca România să nu intre în recesiune...

PM Dancila: I urge candidate Iohannis to show evidence to confirm Gov't is corrupt Prime Minister Viorica Dancila asked "candidate" Klaus Iohannis to urgently present "evidence" to support his statement that the Government she is heading is corrupt, as the President&#39;s statement "deeply damages Romania&#39;s image." "It is (...)

PM Dancila: We'll go to Parliament and try to get support to carry mandate through Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Wednesday said that the Government she is heading will continue its activity in spite of the "obstacles" over the recent days and it will go to Parliament to get the necessary support to carry through its mandate. "In spite of all these obstacles (...)

PM Dancila: President Iohannis replaces constitutional duty of mediator with saboteur Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Wednesday stated that President Iohannis "replaced his constitutional duty of a mediator among parties with that of a saboteur," claiming that the head of the state doesn&#39;t understand that Romania need its political class to show maturity. (...)

President Iohannis tells PM proposals for European Commissioner are not right President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday specified he informed PM Viorica Dancila about the proposals for the office of European Commissioner not being right. The head of the state on Wednesday told an informal discussion with journalists that the PM only informed and not consulted him in making (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |