President Iohannis: Current Government needs new confirmation in Parliament



President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that the current Government needs a new confirmation in Parliament and asked for this procedure to be triggered. "After the elections, with a new constitutional majority, we can do much more together. Until then, at present, the current Government needs a new confirmation in Parliament through a procedure I am asking to be triggered," the head of state said in a press statement at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Adina Panaitescu, editor: Cristina Zaharia) President Iohannis: Current Government needs new confirmation in Parliament.President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that the current Government needs a new confirmation in Parliament and asked for this procedure to be triggered. "After the elections, with a new constitutional majority, we can do much more together. Until then, at present, the current Government needs a new confirmation in Parliament through a procedure I am asking to be triggered," the head of state said in a press statement at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Adina Panaitescu, editor: Cristina Zaharia) [Read the article in Agerpres]