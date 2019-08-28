President Iohannis says to deny any gov’t reshuffle



President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that he will not accept any proposal for government reshuffle. "First of all, I will not accept any proposal for a reshuffle from this government; not only because this government has changed its political composition, but because its proposals are simply unacceptable. I fully reject the reshuffle proposed by the prime minister,’ Iohannis said at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) President Iohannis says to deny any gov’t reshuffle.President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that he will not accept any proposal for government reshuffle. "First of all, I will not accept any proposal for a reshuffle from this government; not only because this government has changed its political composition, but because its proposals are simply unacceptable. I fully reject the reshuffle proposed by the prime minister,’ Iohannis said at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]