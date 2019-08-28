PSD’s Teodorovici: I will insist we actually rule, not just stay at rule



Executive Chairman of the PSD (Social Democratic Party) Eugen Teodorovici says he will insist for the Social Democrats to actually govern the country and not just to stay at rule, adding that giving up is the same with "accepting incapacity." "Giving up, in general, is the same with accepting incapacity, but this is an individual option. However, giving up a public dignity obtained based on a trust vote is cowardice. You cannot give up governing for a cheap political deal. Governing means more than just showing up or being there out of conformity. It means ability, willingness and perseverance and, especially, taking responsibility. Which is why I will insist that we govern and not just stay at rule," Teodorovici said on Facebook on Wednesday. The ALDE leadership decided on Monday to leave the coalition government and endorse the candidacy of Mircea Diaconu in the presidential elections this November. Subsequently, the PSD head, Viorica Dancila, announced this party leadership’s decision to stay at rule. Dancila said that PSD, "is very much concerned with what happens to Romania" and that, beyond any political interests and decision, the party he leads has the responsibility of ensuring stability for the country. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalin Alexandru, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu) PSD’s Teodorovici: I will insist we actually rule, not just stay at rule.Executive Chairman of the PSD (Social Democratic Party) Eugen Teodorovici says he will insist for the Social Democrats to actually govern the country and not just to stay at rule, adding that giving up is the same with "accepting incapacity." "Giving up, in general, is the same with accepting incapacity, but this is an individual option. However, giving up a public dignity obtained based on a trust vote is cowardice. You cannot give up governing for a cheap political deal. Governing means more than just showing up or being there out of conformity. It means ability, willingness and perseverance and, especially, taking responsibility. Which is why I will insist that we govern and not just stay at rule," Teodorovici said on Facebook on Wednesday. The ALDE leadership decided on Monday to leave the coalition government and endorse the candidacy of Mircea Diaconu in the presidential elections this November. Subsequently, the PSD head, Viorica Dancila, announced this party leadership’s decision to stay at rule. Dancila said that PSD, "is very much concerned with what happens to Romania" and that, beyond any political interests and decision, the party he leads has the responsibility of ensuring stability for the country. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalin Alexandru, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]