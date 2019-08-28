 
PM Dancila: I urge candidate Iohannis to show evidence to confirm Gov’t is corrupt
PM Dancila: I urge candidate Iohannis to show evidence to confirm Gov’t is corrupt.
Prime Minister Viorica Dancila asked "candidate" Klaus Iohannis to urgently present "evidence" to support his statement that the Government she is heading is corrupt, as the President’s statement "deeply damages Romania’s image." "It is absolutely revolting that Mr. Iohannis utters from the official tribune of the Presidential Administration the phrase ’Corrupt Government.’ I urge candidate Klaus Iohannis to urgently present evidence for this statement that deeply damages Romania’s image. I assure all Romanians that as far as I am concerned there has never been any corruption act or any judicial issue that could taint my activity. Mr. Iohannis is selling his slogan, however, he doesn’t truly want any normal government, any normal Parliament or any normal society. This Government that Mr. Iohannis says is incompetent is the same Government commended by President Trump for its economic performances, it is the same Government praised by all European Union member states and by all European officials for the good management of the Presidency of the Council of the European Union, the same Government that has raised Romanians’ incomes and made investments in almost all local communities. It is the same government that obtained the citizens’ trust by the vote in 2016, because that vote has given the parliamentary support for today’s Government. I will never tolerate the Romanians’ vote be discredited," Dancila said at the Victoria Governmental Palace on Wednesday. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Antonia Nita; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu)

