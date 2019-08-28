 
PM Dancila: We’ll go to Parliament and try to get support to carry mandate through
PM Dancila: We’ll go to Parliament and try to get support to carry mandate through.
Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Wednesday said that the Government she is heading will continue its activity in spite of the "obstacles" over the recent days and it will go to Parliament to get the necessary support to carry through its mandate. "In spite of all these obstacles of late and in spite of all these gentlemen who pretend to be men of state, who, for electoral reasons, maintain instability, we will continue our activity. We’ll go to Parliament and we’ll try to get the necessary support to carry our mandate through. I am saying this not because we are holding on to our positions, as some say, but because we have a responsibility to the country and to Romanians, we have the responsibility to carry through our governance programme, as we promised in 2016," Viorica Dancila said at the Victoria Governmental Palace. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Florin Marin; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu)

