PM Dancila: President Iohannis replaces constitutional duty of mediator with saboteur



Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Wednesday stated that President Iohannis "replaced his constitutional duty of a mediator among parties with that of a saboteur," claiming that the head of the state doesn't understand that Romania need its political class to show maturity. "Presidential candidate Klaus Iohannis (...) doesn't understand his constitutional role even after five years since he became the President of Romania. (...) For Mr Iohannis replaced his constitutional duty of a mediator among parties with that of a saboteur. The President doesn't understand how much Romania needs its political class to show maturity," said Dancila, at the Victoria Governmental Palace. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalin Alexandru, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]