President Iohannis tells PM proposals for European Commissioner are not right



President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday specified he informed PM Viorica Dancila about the proposals for the office of European Commissioner not being right. The head of the state on Wednesday told an informal discussion with journalists that the PM only informed and not consulted him in making the two proposals, Rovana Plumb and Dan Nica respectively. Thus, President Iohannis told the PM the two proposals are not right and there is a risk they will be rejected by the European Parliament, in which context he showed Romania won't have other chances to get a good portfolio. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)