Aug 28, 2019
UPDATE/President Iohannis: Current Government needs new confirmation in Parliament.
President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that the current Government needs a new confirmation in Parliament and asked for this procedure to be triggered.
"After the elections, with a new constitutional majority, we can do much more together. Until then, at present, the current Government needs a new confirmation in Parliament through a procedure I am asking to be triggered. If - if - the new government configuration passes Parliament, I am telling those at rule that I will stay firm on my position of defender of democratic values, rule of law, the pro-western development model, which most Romanians deserve and desire. I will not allow the PSD [Social Democratic Party] to mock Romania and Romanians! If, nevertheless, the new government configuration isn’t approved, I assure the Romanians that there are concrete, democratic and constitutional solutions for Romania not to enter a profound crisis," the head of state said in a press statement at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.
He maintained that there are enough votes in Parliament for a transition solution meant to replace the current government, underscoring that the Opposition parties must have a "reasonable" behaviour.
"If all who understand that this toxic governance cannot continue want to prove responsibility, there are enough votes in Parliament to endorse even a transition solution, meant to replace the current government and stop the current disaster. The Opposition parties, all of them, must have a reasonable behaviour, in case of crisis. Only Romanians’ vote can configure a new majority meant to put into practice the vision which me and many others, people of good faith, pro-Europeans, pro-west people, supporters of democracy and the rule of law support," Iohannis said.
According to him, Romania needs "an authentic and profound change, to reset the state, to fix what was broken all these years and to prepare a new governance which should fight for Romanians this time."
"The vote on 26 May gives me the legitimacy to explicitly oppose the proposals the PSD is making, as I have done repeatedly. I will further oppose the PSD attempts to stray Romania from the right direction. Along my mandate, I have protected democracy in crucial moments, I have kept Romania on its European path, I have blocked many of the assaults on Justice, I mobilised 6.4 million Romanians to save the fight against corruption, I have gotten involved to guarantee the right of the Romanians in the diaspora to vote in normal and decent conditions," Iohannis showed.
The head of state mentioned that, regardless of the internal political situation, Romania remains a stable country, a consolidated democracy, with many institutions that are still powerful and efficient, with a functioning and dynamic private economy, with an active and involved civil society.
"Romanians are dynamic, they react and are asking for their rights, and the political class must react correctly and normally, to put Romanians’ vote into practice. Yes, we need a wide, pro-European political majority, with which we can relaunch Romania, which will ensure a good governance and support the fight against corruption. We need a resetting of the state in its entirety. But nothing can be done without the support, the involvement and the participation of Romania’s citizens. That is why, dear Romanians, I am counting on your vote, because only together we can build a normal Romania!," Iohannis concluded. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Adina Panaitescu, editor: Cristina Zaharia)
