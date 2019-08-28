UPDATE/President Iohannis: Current Government needs new confirmation in Parliament



President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that the current Government needs a new confirmation in Parliament and asked for this procedure to be triggered. "After the elections, with a new constitutional majority, we can do much more together. Until then, at present, the current Government needs a new confirmation in Parliament through a procedure I am asking to be triggered. If - if - the new government configuration passes Parliament, I am telling those at rule that I will stay firm on my position of defender of democratic values, rule of law, the pro-western development model, which most Romanians deserve and desire. I will not allow the PSD [Social Democratic Party] to mock Romania and Romanians! If, nevertheless, the new government configuration isn’t approved, I assure the Romanians that there are concrete, democratic and constitutional solutions for Romania not to enter a profound crisis," the head of state said in a press statement at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace. He maintained that there are enough votes in Parliament for a transition solution meant to replace the current government, underscoring that the Opposition parties must have a "reasonable" behaviour. "If all who understand that this toxic governance cannot continue want to prove responsibility, there are enough votes in Parliament to endorse even a transition solution, meant to replace the current government and stop the current disaster. The Opposition parties, all of them, must have a reasonable behaviour, in case of crisis. Only Romanians’ vote can configure a new majority meant to put into practice the vision which me and many others, people of good faith, pro-Europeans, pro-west people, supporters of democracy and the rule of law support," Iohannis said. According to him, Romania needs "an authentic and profound change, to reset the state, to fix what was broken all these years and to prepare a new governance which should fight for Romanians this time." "The vote on 26 May gives me the legitimacy to explicitly oppose the proposals the PSD is making, as I have done repeatedly. I will further oppose the PSD attempts to stray Romania from the right direction. Along my mandate, I have protected democracy in crucial moments, I have kept Romania on its European path, I have blocked many of the assaults on Justice, I mobilised 6.4 million Romanians to save the fight against corruption, I have gotten involved to guarantee the right of the Romanians in the diaspora to vote in normal and decent conditions," Iohannis showed. The head of state mentioned that, regardless of the internal political situation, Romania remains a stable country, a consolidated democracy, with many institutions that are still powerful and efficient, with a functioning and dynamic private economy, with an active and involved civil society. "Romanians are dynamic, they react and are asking for their rights, and the political class must react correctly and normally, to put Romanians’ vote into practice. Yes, we need a wide, pro-European political majority, with which we can relaunch Romania, which will ensure a good governance and support the fight against corruption. We need a resetting of the state in its entirety. But nothing can be done without the support, the involvement and the participation of Romania’s citizens. That is why, dear Romanians, I am counting on your vote, because only together we can build a normal Romania!," Iohannis concluded. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Adina Panaitescu, editor: Cristina Zaharia) UPDATE/President Iohannis: Current Government needs new confirmation in Parliament.President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that the current Government needs a new confirmation in Parliament and asked for this procedure to be triggered. "After the elections, with a new constitutional majority, we can do much more together. Until then, at present, the current Government needs a new confirmation in Parliament through a procedure I am asking to be triggered. If - if - the new government configuration passes Parliament, I am telling those at rule that I will stay firm on my position of defender of democratic values, rule of law, the pro-western development model, which most Romanians deserve and desire. I will not allow the PSD [Social Democratic Party] to mock Romania and Romanians! If, nevertheless, the new government configuration isn’t approved, I assure the Romanians that there are concrete, democratic and constitutional solutions for Romania not to enter a profound crisis," the head of state said in a press statement at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace. He maintained that there are enough votes in Parliament for a transition solution meant to replace the current government, underscoring that the Opposition parties must have a "reasonable" behaviour. "If all who understand that this toxic governance cannot continue want to prove responsibility, there are enough votes in Parliament to endorse even a transition solution, meant to replace the current government and stop the current disaster. The Opposition parties, all of them, must have a reasonable behaviour, in case of crisis. Only Romanians’ vote can configure a new majority meant to put into practice the vision which me and many others, people of good faith, pro-Europeans, pro-west people, supporters of democracy and the rule of law support," Iohannis said. According to him, Romania needs "an authentic and profound change, to reset the state, to fix what was broken all these years and to prepare a new governance which should fight for Romanians this time." "The vote on 26 May gives me the legitimacy to explicitly oppose the proposals the PSD is making, as I have done repeatedly. I will further oppose the PSD attempts to stray Romania from the right direction. Along my mandate, I have protected democracy in crucial moments, I have kept Romania on its European path, I have blocked many of the assaults on Justice, I mobilised 6.4 million Romanians to save the fight against corruption, I have gotten involved to guarantee the right of the Romanians in the diaspora to vote in normal and decent conditions," Iohannis showed. The head of state mentioned that, regardless of the internal political situation, Romania remains a stable country, a consolidated democracy, with many institutions that are still powerful and efficient, with a functioning and dynamic private economy, with an active and involved civil society. "Romanians are dynamic, they react and are asking for their rights, and the political class must react correctly and normally, to put Romanians’ vote into practice. Yes, we need a wide, pro-European political majority, with which we can relaunch Romania, which will ensure a good governance and support the fight against corruption. We need a resetting of the state in its entirety. But nothing can be done without the support, the involvement and the participation of Romania’s citizens. That is why, dear Romanians, I am counting on your vote, because only together we can build a normal Romania!," Iohannis concluded. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Adina Panaitescu, editor: Cristina Zaharia) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

PNL's Orban: After censure motion we will try to provoke snap elections President of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Ludovic Orban, considers that snap elections would represent the best solution for Romania, but added that the PNL is ready to assume the responsibility of governing, even if the solution of snap elections isn't possible. "After the (...)



Business report: Toyota cumpără 5% din Suzuki și anunță formarea unei alianțe; CNAIR a reziliat contractul lotului 3 Lugoj-Deva, finalizat 99%; Gaură record în bugetul țării Consecința modificărilor programului Prima casă: Se ieftinesc locuințele... Lucian Croitoru, consilier al guvernatorului Mugur Isărescu: Salariile bugetarilor ar trebui înghețate timp de doi ani, pentru ca România să nu intre în recesiune...



PM Dancila: I urge candidate Iohannis to show evidence to confirm Gov't is corrupt Prime Minister Viorica Dancila asked "candidate" Klaus Iohannis to urgently present "evidence" to support his statement that the Government she is heading is corrupt, as the President's statement "deeply damages Romania's image." "It is (...)



PM Dancila: We'll go to Parliament and try to get support to carry mandate through Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Wednesday said that the Government she is heading will continue its activity in spite of the "obstacles" over the recent days and it will go to Parliament to get the necessary support to carry through its mandate. "In spite of all these obstacles (...)



PM Dancila: President Iohannis replaces constitutional duty of mediator with saboteur Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Wednesday stated that President Iohannis "replaced his constitutional duty of a mediator among parties with that of a saboteur," claiming that the head of the state doesn't understand that Romania need its political class to show maturity. (...)



President Iohannis tells PM proposals for European Commissioner are not right President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday specified he informed PM Viorica Dancila about the proposals for the office of European Commissioner not being right. The head of the state on Wednesday told an informal discussion with journalists that the PM only informed and not consulted him in making (...)



UPDATE President Iohannis says to deny any gov't reshuffle President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that he will not accept any proposal for government reshuffle. "First of all, I will not accept any proposal for a reshuffle from this government; not only because this government has changed its political composition, but because its proposals (...)

