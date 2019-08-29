Top Ten Mall Managers in Bucharest Made over RON1B from Rent in 2018



The ten largest companies that manage shopping centers in Bucharest posted 1.046 billion lei (EUR227 million) revenue from rents last year, 2% more than in 2017, data centralized by ZF from the Finance Ministry show. Top Ten Mall Managers in Bucharest Made over RON1B from Rent in 2018.The ten largest companies that manage shopping centers in Bucharest posted 1.046 billion lei (EUR227 million) revenue from rents last year, 2% more than in 2017, data centralized by ZF from the Finance Ministry show. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]