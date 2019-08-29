Nadeem Ilahi to Oversee IMF Offices in Romania and Bulgaria



Romania and Bulgaria will be coordinated as of September 1, 2019 by the International Monetary Fund Regional Office for Central, Eastern and Southeastern Europe, headquartered in Warsaw, Poland, the IMF said in a statement Thursday. Nadeem Ilahi to Oversee IMF Offices in Romania and Bulgaria.