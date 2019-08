Société Générale Looking at Campus 6.3 To Expand Office Space in Bucharest



Société Générale European Business Services, the professional services company of French financial group Société Générale, seeks to expand its Bucharest office and is looking into renting 8,000 to 10,000 square meters in Campus 6.3 building of Sweden’s Skanska, market sources (...) Société Générale Looking at Campus 6.3 To Expand Office Space in Bucharest.Société Générale European Business Services, the professional services company of French financial group Société Générale, seeks to expand its Bucharest office and is looking into renting 8,000 to 10,000 square meters in Campus 6.3 building of Sweden’s Skanska, market sources (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]