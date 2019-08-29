Top Three Grain Farmers in Romania See RON1.7B Revenue In 2018



Agro Chirnogi, Cerealcom Dolj and Agricost are the largest grain farmers in Romania in 2018, having posted 1.7 billion lei (EUR359 million) revenue last year, down 1.2% over 2017.