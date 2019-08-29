DefMin Les, Greek counterpart Panagiotopoulos discuss excellent Romanian - Greek military cooperation



Defence Minister Gabriel Les met on Thursday in Helsinki with his Greek counterpart, Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos, on the sidelines of the informal meeting of EU defence ministers; the two top officials discussed the "excellent Romanian - Greek military cooperation", the Ministry of National Defence (MApN) said in a release. "During the meeting, the two ministers highlighted the excellent level of the Romanian - Greek cooperation and looked at prospects for deepening the bilateral relationship. Other subjects of interest were also approached, such as the joint participation in the projects unfolded under the Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO) initiative and the support Greece can provide Romania in the context of NATO's initiatives to strengthen allied security in the Black Sea region," the MApN said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Cristian Lupascu, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]