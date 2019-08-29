 
Ramona Ioana Bruynseels (PPU): In Romania there is a "wave of change," no division and extremism needed
Ramona Ioana Bruynseels (PPU): In Romania there is a "wave of change," no division and extremism needed.
In Romania there is currently a "wave of change" and, from this point of view, the country is at a turning point, but Romania doesn’t need division and extremism, Humanist Power Party (PPU) designated candidate for the presidential elections Ramona Ioana Bruynseels said in Piatra Neamt on Thursday. "There is a wave of change, change is in the air and for this reason I believe Romania is currently at a turning point. We have the chance to make a change, we must be very careful and make the right change. We don’t need division and extremism, but someone capable of bringing us together, promote consensus and a constructive attitude so that all social and political actors in Romania feel included and involved in a country project that is truly viable and sustainable," Ramona Ioana Bruynseels told a press conference. She believes that she has 50 percent chances of winning the presidential elections and hopes to receive both the vote of women, who are a majority in Romania, and that of men. In respect to the financial support for her campaign in the presidential race, Ramona Ioana Bruynseels pointed out that she is supported by her husband and some friends. AGERPRES (RO - author: Gabriel Apetrii, editor: Karina Olteanu; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu)

