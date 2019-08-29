CSM: Iohannis’s statements regarding Girbovan, ’manifest attack on independence and prestige of justice’



The statements made by Klaus Iohannis regarding Dana Girbovan represent a "manifest attack on the independence and prestige of justice", the Section for Judges of the Supreme Council of Magistracy (CSM) claims. "In regards to the statements made by the President of Romania formulated on Wednesday, on the occasion of the rejection of the appointment as Minister of Justice of a judge, the Section for Judges of the Supreme Council of Magistracy publicly condemns such acts as being particularly grave interferences in the independence of justice," a press release remitted on Thursday to AGERPRES. The representatives of the Section for Judges emphasize "firmly" that the motivation presented publicly by the President of Romania to justify the rejection of the proposal for Minister of Justice of a judge by "unjustified and unproven" references regarding her independence and professional probity represents a grave infringement of the independence and prestige of justice. According to the quoted source, the Supreme Council of Magistracy and the judiciary power, through the courts of law, are the only authorities, by the provisions expressly mentioned in the Constitution and the organic laws, who are able to decide if a judge has or does not have the traits requested by law to exercise their position. "The statements of the President of Romania towards the person proposed for the position of Minister of Justice, person who has fulfilled the role of judge for more than 19 years, represents, in lack of any establishment of their veracity as part of the legal and constitutional mechanisms mentioned earlier, a manifest attack on the independence and prestige of justice," the Section for Judges of the CSM mentions. The section for judges also shows that it has emphasized on numerous occasions and reiterates in the current circumstances that, regardless of the social and political climate, the representatives of state institutions must prove in their public discourse balance and prudence, and no situation can justify infringing the constitutional guarantees regarding the independence of justice. "Not least, the Section for Judges considers that the program proposed by the rejected candidate for Minister of Justice would have contributed to improving conditions in justice and it is blameworthy that political disputes were considered more important than developing a justice system that would be better for the citizen," the release also shows.AGERPRES(RO - author: Mihai Stoica, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican) CSM: Iohannis’s statements regarding Girbovan, ’manifest attack on independence and prestige of justice’.The statements made by Klaus Iohannis regarding Dana Girbovan represent a "manifest attack on the independence and prestige of justice", the Section for Judges of the Supreme Council of Magistracy (CSM) claims. "In regards to the statements made by the President of Romania formulated on Wednesday, on the occasion of the rejection of the appointment as Minister of Justice of a judge, the Section for Judges of the Supreme Council of Magistracy publicly condemns such acts as being particularly grave interferences in the independence of justice," a press release remitted on Thursday to AGERPRES. The representatives of the Section for Judges emphasize "firmly" that the motivation presented publicly by the President of Romania to justify the rejection of the proposal for Minister of Justice of a judge by "unjustified and unproven" references regarding her independence and professional probity represents a grave infringement of the independence and prestige of justice. According to the quoted source, the Supreme Council of Magistracy and the judiciary power, through the courts of law, are the only authorities, by the provisions expressly mentioned in the Constitution and the organic laws, who are able to decide if a judge has or does not have the traits requested by law to exercise their position. "The statements of the President of Romania towards the person proposed for the position of Minister of Justice, person who has fulfilled the role of judge for more than 19 years, represents, in lack of any establishment of their veracity as part of the legal and constitutional mechanisms mentioned earlier, a manifest attack on the independence and prestige of justice," the Section for Judges of the CSM mentions. The section for judges also shows that it has emphasized on numerous occasions and reiterates in the current circumstances that, regardless of the social and political climate, the representatives of state institutions must prove in their public discourse balance and prudence, and no situation can justify infringing the constitutional guarantees regarding the independence of justice. "Not least, the Section for Judges considers that the program proposed by the rejected candidate for Minister of Justice would have contributed to improving conditions in justice and it is blameworthy that political disputes were considered more important than developing a justice system that would be better for the citizen," the release also shows.AGERPRES(RO - author: Mihai Stoica, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

PSD's presidential candidate Viorica Dancila: I'm asking for all of Romanian women's support The leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), premier Viorica Dancila, speaking on Friday in southeastern Black Sea resort of Mamaia, asked for the support of all social-democratic women, as well as of all women in Romania in the presidential campaign that is to kick off soon. "I (...)



Chimcomplex Borzesti Turnover Grows Nearly Fivefold To RON706M In 1H/2019 Chimcomplex Borzesti (CHOB.RO), a chemical producer held by businessman Stefan Vuza, ended the first six months of 2019 with a total turnover of RON706.7 million, 4.8-fold higher than in the year-earlier period.



Iproeb Bistrita 1H Turnover Up 10% YoY To RON54.5M Romanian cable maker Iproeb Bistrita (IPRU.RO), listed on the alternative trading system AeRO of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, reported a net turnover of RON52.7 million (EUR11.1 million) in the first six months of 2019, up 9.65% year-over-year, and a net profit of RON2.39 million, down 0.86% (...)



Rowmania Fest will start with flashmob dedicated to the United Waters of Romania project The international row boat festival Rowmania, at its 9th edition, will start, Friday evening, on the Danube boardwalk in eastern Tulcea with the parade of the canotca boats, as well as with a flashmob dedicated to the project "United Waters of Romania" (AUR), the cofounders of the (...)



Romania Unemployment Rate At 3.9% In July Romania's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.9% in July 2019, higher by 0.1 percentage points from 3.8% in June, data from the country's statistics board showed Friday.



Unemployment rate adjusted for seasonality goes up to 3.9 pct in July 2019 The unemployment rate adjusted for seasonality has gone up to 3.9 pct in July 2019, an increase of 0.1 percentage points as compared to the previous month (3.8 pct), according to the data published on Friday by the National Institute for Statistics. The number of people unemployed (aged 15-74) (...)



Simona Halep, defeated in second round of US Open, Sorana Cirstea through to 3rd round Romanian tennis player Simona Halep, #4 WTA, was defeated by American Taylor Townsend by 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (4), on Thursday, in New York, in the second round of the US Open, the last Grand Slam tournament of the year, while Sorana Cirstea qualified for the third round. Halep (27 years old), the (...)

