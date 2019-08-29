Minister Intotero, Cyprus’s president discuss Romanian community in Cyprus



On a working visit to Cyprus on Thursday, Minister for Romanians Abroad Natalia-Elena Intotero had a meeting with Cypriot President Nikos Anastasiadis to discuss the Romanian community in Cyprus, the bilateral relationship between the two countries and projects carried by Intotero's ministry. According to a press statement from the Ministry for Romanians Abroad released on Thursday, Intotero delivered a message to the Cypriot President from Romania's Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, then she referenced initiatives to promote Romania's values throughout the world, as well as programmes carried out by the Romanian government in support of the Romanian communities outside Romania's borders in promoting and preserving ethnic, cultural and linguistic identity. President Nikos Anastasiadis is quoted as having congratulated Romanian officials for their interest in the Romanian nationals abroad and for the existence of a ministry dedicated to Romanians abroad. On the same visit, Intotero also had a meeting with members of the Romanian community of Cyprus. "A discussion with representatives for the Romanian Alliance of Cyprus, the only Romanian association on the island, focused on modifying the electoral code for voting abroad, as well as on the conclusions of a conversation with the Cypriot Presidential Commissioner for Diaspora and Humanitarian Affairs, Photis Photiou. She also encouraged the Romanians in Cyprus to participate in the projects carried out by her ministry and project submission sessions in order to obtain non-reimbursable financing," according to the statement. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

PSD's presidential candidate Viorica Dancila: I'm asking for all of Romanian women's support The leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), premier Viorica Dancila, speaking on Friday in southeastern Black Sea resort of Mamaia, asked for the support of all social-democratic women, as well as of all women in Romania in the presidential campaign that is to kick off soon. "I (...)



Chimcomplex Borzesti Turnover Grows Nearly Fivefold To RON706M In 1H/2019 Chimcomplex Borzesti (CHOB.RO), a chemical producer held by businessman Stefan Vuza, ended the first six months of 2019 with a total turnover of RON706.7 million, 4.8-fold higher than in the year-earlier period.



Iproeb Bistrita 1H Turnover Up 10% YoY To RON54.5M Romanian cable maker Iproeb Bistrita (IPRU.RO), listed on the alternative trading system AeRO of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, reported a net turnover of RON52.7 million (EUR11.1 million) in the first six months of 2019, up 9.65% year-over-year, and a net profit of RON2.39 million, down 0.86% (...)



Rowmania Fest will start with flashmob dedicated to the United Waters of Romania project The international row boat festival Rowmania, at its 9th edition, will start, Friday evening, on the Danube boardwalk in eastern Tulcea with the parade of the canotca boats, as well as with a flashmob dedicated to the project "United Waters of Romania" (AUR), the cofounders of the (...)



Romania Unemployment Rate At 3.9% In July Romania's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.9% in July 2019, higher by 0.1 percentage points from 3.8% in June, data from the country's statistics board showed Friday.



Unemployment rate adjusted for seasonality goes up to 3.9 pct in July 2019 The unemployment rate adjusted for seasonality has gone up to 3.9 pct in July 2019, an increase of 0.1 percentage points as compared to the previous month (3.8 pct), according to the data published on Friday by the National Institute for Statistics. The number of people unemployed (aged 15-74) (...)



Simona Halep, defeated in second round of US Open, Sorana Cirstea through to 3rd round Romanian tennis player Simona Halep, #4 WTA, was defeated by American Taylor Townsend by 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (4), on Thursday, in New York, in the second round of the US Open, the last Grand Slam tournament of the year, while Sorana Cirstea qualified for the third round. Halep (27 years old), the (...)

