Aug 29, 2019
PM Dancila to negotiate for gov’t to move on, might ask Parliament for confidence.
The government will go before Parliament to ask for a vote of confidence, and negotiation remains the best weapon, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said in Pitesti, Arges County on Thursday, ruling out any negotiations with Pro Romania.
She added that the Social Democratic Party (PSD) does not contemplate abandoning government, which she discussed with most of the PSD leaders.
"I will discuss the matter inside the National Executive Committee, which convenes tomorrow, and we will decide a date, we will also decide the composition of the government and we will come before a plenary session of Parliament and ask for a vote of confidence. Whether or not the Opposition initiates a no-confidence vote, we must come before Parliament for a vote of confidence, because we have portfolios where we have no ministers, where interim times are over, so we have to get back to normal. I would not be that sure that we are 29 votes short; I want to see what happens when we go before Parliament. In politics, everything is possible (...). And the best weapon in politics is negotiation. We will negotiate so that we can move on. We will see. (...) If we do not receive the vote of confidence, the government will stay in its original form and we will come up with another formula," Dancila told a news conference.
Asked if Pro Romania will be a negotiating partner, Viorica Dancila said no way.
"In 2016, the citizens vested their confidence with us. We had prime ministers who, when something difficult would show up, they resigned on Facebook, and gave up the fight. I do not want to look Romanians in the eyes and tell them that I have abandoned the projects I came up with before you. I want to carry these projects through. If a no-confidence vote is successful, then of course the government will fall and another government will come. As far as I am concerned, it is correct that we do so, it has nothing to do with the fact that we clinging to our positions, as I have heard some statements in the public space. I believe that we will prove responsible, and we want stability in this country. And we want everything to happen democratically. We know very well that a motion can tear down a government," said Dancila.
In her opinion, Pro Romania leader, Victor Ponta, "got his job wrong, because he makes many scenarios."
"We are guided by our own decisions and I think that is important. I have entered the presidential race, I move on and we do not respond to blackmail or these negotiations that some of them will say: ’Get out of the presidential race and we support you ...’. No. We do things fairly, very openly and always tell the truth," added Dancila.
The prime minister said she did not receive President Iohannis’ refusal of the government reshuffle.
"We have not received the president’s refusal. We will see; we will make a decision at meeting of the National Executive Committee," said Dancila. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalina Matei, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)
