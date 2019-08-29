Comvex Constanta Net Profit Soars 230% YoY To RON5.1M In 1H/2019



Romanian harbor operator Comvex Constanta (CMVX.RO) reported a net profit of RON5.1 million in the first six months of 2019, up 229.2% compared with the same period in 2018, and a turnover of RON43 million, up 33.7% year-over-year.