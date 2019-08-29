|
Comvex Constanta Net Profit Soars 230% YoY To RON5.1M In 1H/2019
Aug 29, 2019
Comvex Constanta Net Profit Soars 230% YoY To RON5.1M In 1H/2019.
Romanian harbor operator Comvex Constanta (CMVX.RO) reported a net profit of RON5.1 million in the first six months of 2019, up 229.2% compared with the same period in 2018, and a turnover of RON43 million, up 33.7% year-over-year.
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS
PSD's presidential candidate Viorica Dancila: I'm asking for all of Romanian women's support
The leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), premier Viorica Dancila, speaking on Friday in southeastern Black Sea resort of Mamaia, asked for the support of all social-democratic women, as well as of all women in Romania in the presidential campaign that is to kick off soon.
"I (...)
Chimcomplex Borzesti Turnover Grows Nearly Fivefold To RON706M In 1H/2019
Chimcomplex Borzesti (CHOB.RO), a chemical producer held by businessman Stefan Vuza, ended the first six months of 2019 with a total turnover of RON706.7 million, 4.8-fold higher than in the year-earlier period.
Iproeb Bistrita 1H Turnover Up 10% YoY To RON54.5M
Romanian cable maker Iproeb Bistrita (IPRU.RO), listed on the alternative trading system AeRO of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, reported a net turnover of RON52.7 million (EUR11.1 million) in the first six months of 2019, up 9.65% year-over-year, and a net profit of RON2.39 million, down 0.86% (...)
Rowmania Fest will start with flashmob dedicated to the United Waters of Romania project
The international row boat festival Rowmania, at its 9th edition, will start, Friday evening, on the Danube boardwalk in eastern Tulcea with the parade of the canotca boats, as well as with a flashmob dedicated to the project "United Waters of Romania" (AUR), the cofounders of the (...)
Romania Unemployment Rate At 3.9% In July
Romania's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.9% in July 2019, higher by 0.1 percentage points from 3.8% in June, data from the country's statistics board showed Friday.
Unemployment rate adjusted for seasonality goes up to 3.9 pct in July 2019
The unemployment rate adjusted for seasonality has gone up to 3.9 pct in July 2019, an increase of 0.1 percentage points as compared to the previous month (3.8 pct), according to the data published on Friday by the National Institute for Statistics.
The number of people unemployed (aged 15-74) (...)
Simona Halep, defeated in second round of US Open, Sorana Cirstea through to 3rd round
Romanian tennis player Simona Halep, #4 WTA, was defeated by American Taylor Townsend by 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (4), on Thursday, in New York, in the second round of the US Open, the last Grand Slam tournament of the year, while Sorana Cirstea qualified for the third round.
Halep (27 years old), the (...)
