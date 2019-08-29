Survey Finds 74% Of Companies In Romania Deem Digitalization As Main Factor Boosting Efficiency



Nearly three quarters of companies in Romania believe digitalization is the main factor boosting the efficiency of their activity, as per a market survey by Cult Market Research.