Romcarbon Buzau To Pay Out RON1M Dividends From 2017 Profit



Shareholders of Romcarbon Buzau (ROCE.RO), which operates in the field of plastics processing, on Thursday approved the distribution of RON1.05 million as dividends, which represents a part of the company’s 2017 net profit, which was left (...) Romcarbon Buzau To Pay Out RON1M Dividends From 2017 Profit.Shareholders of Romcarbon Buzau (ROCE.RO), which operates in the field of plastics processing, on Thursday approved the distribution of RON1.05 million as dividends, which represents a part of the company’s 2017 net profit, which was left (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]