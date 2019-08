Most Productive Employees in Modern Retail Generate RON1.5M Revenue/Year



The revenue per employee, a key indicator of the local modern retailer, ranges from 440,000 lei to 1.5 million lei (EUR93,000 to over EUR317,000), ZF has calculated from publicly available data.