Furniture Manufacturer ADA Revenue Down 7% to RON182M in 2018



ADA Fabrica de Mobila, a top ten furniture manufacturer in Romania, posted 182 million lei (EUR39 milion) revenue in 2018, down almost 7% over 2017, Finance Ministry data show.