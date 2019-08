First Phase of EUR220M Iulius Town in Timisoara Opens Friday



Businessman Iulian Dascalu, the owner of the Iulius Group, is opening the first phase of the Iulius Town real estate project in Timisoara on Friday, a total investment of EUR220 milion made in partnership with the private equity firm Atterbury (...)