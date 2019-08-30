 
Unemployment rate adjusted for seasonality goes up to 3.9 pct in July 2019
Unemployment rate adjusted for seasonality goes up to 3.9 pct in July 2019.
The unemployment rate adjusted for seasonality has gone up to 3.9 pct in July 2019, an increase of 0.1 percentage points as compared to the previous month (3.8 pct), according to the data published on Friday by the National Institute for Statistics. The number of people unemployed (aged 15-74) estimated for July 2019 stood at 352,000 persons, an increase as compared to the previous month (341,000 persons), but a drop from the same month of the previous year (376.000 persons). By gender, the unemployment rate for men has surpassed the rate for women by 1.1 pct (the values being 4.4 pct for men and 3.3 for women). For adult persons (25-74), the unemployment rate was estimated at 3.1 pct for July 2019 (3.6 pct for men and 2.5 pct for women). The 25-74 age group represents 74.7 pct of the total number of people unemployed estimated for July 2019.AGERPRES(RO - author: Mariana Nica, editor: Oana Tilica; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican)

