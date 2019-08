Chimcomplex Borzesti Turnover Grows Nearly Fivefold To RON706M In 1H/2019



Chimcomplex Borzesti (CHOB.RO), a chemical producer held by businessman Stefan Vuza, ended the first six months of 2019 with a total turnover of RON706.7 million, 4.8-fold higher than in the year-earlier period.