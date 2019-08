Iproeb Bistrita 1H Turnover Up 10% YoY To RON54.5M



Romanian cable maker Iproeb Bistrita (IPRU.RO), listed on the alternative trading system AeRO of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, reported a net turnover of RON52.7 million (EUR11.1 million) in the first six months of 2019, up 9.65% year-over-year, and a net profit of RON2.39 million, down 0.86% (...)