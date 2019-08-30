PSD’s presidential candidate Viorica Dancila: I’m asking for all of Romanian women’s support



The leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), premier Viorica Dancila, speaking on Friday in southeastern Black Sea resort of Mamaia, asked for the support of all social-democratic women, as well as of all women in Romania in the presidential campaign that is to kick off soon. "I believe that women must be in the forefront in this campaign, because in a family it is the woman who deals with the issues, it’s the woman who fights for the family, for the husband, for the children, for friends, for the friends’ children. And, in this campaign Romania should be treated as a family wherein a president should take care of each and every woman in Romania, of each and every child, where the president should empathize with the people, mingle with the people, and not in the election campaign only. (...) I’m asking for the support of all PSD women. In Romania, women represent 52 percent of the population. I’m asking for the Romanian women’s support, I’m asking for the support of all colleagues, of all of those who stood aside me from the first talks about candidacy, I’m asking for the support of my Cabinet ministers who were there for me in each decision I made and who shielded me when controversies occurred, because I knew how to work in a team and because to me each member of this party is important, each citizen of this country is important, both those who have voted us and those who haven’t, because we make decisions for all Romanians. And we’ll make good decisions," Viorica Dancila told the Summer political school of the Social-Democratic Women’s Organisation, taking place in the resort of Mamaia. The premier reasserted that the government is not perfect, yet it is efficient and close to the people. "We will never take measures against the people. (...) We’ll try to build a strong Romania and all the citizens who wish this should come with us. Romania no longer needs some building, others destroying periods, and then start all over; we have done that for 30 years and it’s not good. I believe that guided by their honesty, the Romanians will choose the good. (...) It is the first time when we could have a woman as president," the PSD leader added. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalina Matei, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Klodnischi) PSD’s presidential candidate Viorica Dancila: I’m asking for all of Romanian women’s support.The leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), premier Viorica Dancila, speaking on Friday in southeastern Black Sea resort of Mamaia, asked for the support of all social-democratic women, as well as of all women in Romania in the presidential campaign that is to kick off soon. "I believe that women must be in the forefront in this campaign, because in a family it is the woman who deals with the issues, it’s the woman who fights for the family, for the husband, for the children, for friends, for the friends’ children. And, in this campaign Romania should be treated as a family wherein a president should take care of each and every woman in Romania, of each and every child, where the president should empathize with the people, mingle with the people, and not in the election campaign only. (...) I’m asking for the support of all PSD women. In Romania, women represent 52 percent of the population. I’m asking for the Romanian women’s support, I’m asking for the support of all colleagues, of all of those who stood aside me from the first talks about candidacy, I’m asking for the support of my Cabinet ministers who were there for me in each decision I made and who shielded me when controversies occurred, because I knew how to work in a team and because to me each member of this party is important, each citizen of this country is important, both those who have voted us and those who haven’t, because we make decisions for all Romanians. And we’ll make good decisions," Viorica Dancila told the Summer political school of the Social-Democratic Women’s Organisation, taking place in the resort of Mamaia. The premier reasserted that the government is not perfect, yet it is efficient and close to the people. "We will never take measures against the people. (...) We’ll try to build a strong Romania and all the citizens who wish this should come with us. Romania no longer needs some building, others destroying periods, and then start all over; we have done that for 30 years and it’s not good. I believe that guided by their honesty, the Romanians will choose the good. (...) It is the first time when we could have a woman as president," the PSD leader added. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalina Matei, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Klodnischi) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Dancila: If a censure motion passes, it means we no longer have majority in Parliament and must leave rule If the reshuffle doesn't pass, the Government stays in its old form, therefore this doesn't entail the Government change, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Saturday. "If the reshuffle doesn't pass, the Government stays in its old form. Therefore this (...)



PM Dancila: We'll send President Iohannis to court The Social Democratic Party's (PSD) National Executive Committee (CExN) decided in Mamaia, on Saturday, to send President Klaus Iohannis to court for having stated that the Government is corrupt, PSD Chairwoman Viorica Dancila announced. "Regarding Romania's (...)



Rowing: Silver medal for Romania, at 2019 World Rowing Championships Romania's Men's Four (M4-) team, made up of Mihaita Vasile Tiganescu, Mugurel Vasile Semciuc, Stefan Constantin Berariu and Cosmin Pascari won the silver medal on Saturday at the 2019 World Rowing Championships in Linz Ottensheim (Austria). Poland took the silver medal, in 06 (...)



Diaspora Minister Intotero: Priority to non-reimbursable funding for education projects for Romanian language learning The Ministry for Romanians Abroad (MRP) grants priority to non-reimbursable funding for education projects devoted to the dissemination of the Romanian language, Minister Natalia Intotero said in her message on the Romanian Language Day. "The Romanian Language Day gives us the opportunity (...)



Businessman Catarama, Liberal Right candidate in presidential elections Businessman Viorel Catarama will be the Liberal Right's candidate to the office of Romania's president in the November elections. His candidacy was validated on Saturday, at the first congress of the Liberal Right, organised in Botosani. Catarama was unanimously endorsed through (...)



Labour Minister Budai: Monday we begin paying new increased pensions The payment of the new increased pension amounts will actually start on Monday, Labour Minister Marius Budai said in Mamaia on Saturday. "We have recalculated all pensions. The coupons are printed, the first payments to the Romanian Post have been done. Starting Monday, we actually begin (...)



Dancila, in PSD's CExN meeting beginning: We won't leave governance; I won't resign The Social Democratic Party (PSD) will not leave the governance, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Saturday, in the beginning of the PSD National Executive Committee (CExN) meeting. The PSD leader announced that one of the main points on the CExN meeting agenda is concerned with the (...)

