Carturesti Chain Opens Bookstore In Chisinau



The company that operates bookstore chain Carturesti, held by Nicoleta Dumitru and Serban Radu, has opened a concept-bookstore in Chisinau (the Republic of Moldova), marking the first expansion outside Romania. Carturesti Chain Opens Bookstore In Chisinau.The company that operates bookstore chain Carturesti, held by Nicoleta Dumitru and Serban Radu, has opened a concept-bookstore in Chisinau (the Republic of Moldova), marking the first expansion outside Romania. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]