National leader of the Save Romania Union (USR) told a news conference in Braila on Friday that the prospect of a run-off between him and the PNL candidate would show Romania getting better. "The prospect of having a second round presidential election between the PNL candidate and the USR-PLUS candidate would indicate that Romania is getting better. That would be an excellent thing for us, as a country, to penalise the Social Democratic Party (PSD) by not advancing to the run-off, for the irresponsibility with which it has transformed Romania over the last three years that almost drove us out of Europe. When we have a run-off between the incumbent president, Iohannis, and I, the candidate of the USR-PLUS Alliance, Romanians will have to choose between two options. It is a PNL Romania, with everything it has meant and everything we already know - there is already one term of office for President Iohannis - Romanians can analyse and draw conclusions; and then there is the USR-PLUS version, the version of a Romania that has to change now and not in five years' time. I intend to be a president involved and present in the life of the community; I believe very strongly that the message that comes from the top of the country, and the message that comes from the President gives the enthusiasm and confidence that the Romanians have been talking about," Barna said. The USR leader acknowledged that in 2014 he voted for Iohannis as the only "desirable" option back then, but he said that Romanians now have a new man to vote for who is not part of a failed political class. Barna also said that five years ago he was an entrepreneur who "did not dream and did not want to do politics," but he took everything as a challenge and to change things, "because this can no longer be." AGERPRES (RO - author: Ecaterina Ignat, editor: Karina Olteanu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

