Kelemen Hunor designated candidate of UDMR in presidential elections



The Council of Union Representatives (CRU) on Friday, in Targu Mures, designated Kelemen Hunor as the UDMR's (Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania) candidate in the presidential elections, as this was the single proposal made by the Consultative Council, with the slogan to be "Respect for all!." "Ever since 1996, we have always had a candidate in the presidential elections, although it is very possible the past will not lead us to its logical future. This is a matter of honour, it became a matter of honour for us, for like this we can express that we are equal citizens of this country. (...) We need to have a candidate because nobody else would speak about our goals or the problems of our community for us. I learnt this in the past years when the candidates never truly spoke about our problems and, if they spoke, they would never say what we would have liked them to say. The Romanian society, the Romanian politics, must always come with offers for the Hungarian community in Romania and the national minorities in general. But we saw that this never happened, and that only a Hungarian candidate can do this, as every other time. (...) We are the voice of the Hungarian community, but let's speak about what kind of country we have and what kind of country we can imagine to have (...) For when we speak about the future of this country, we also speak about the future of the Hungarian community, about the relation between the Romanian community and the Hungarian community, between the minority and majority, and next years' objectives. And if we consider all of these things, then the answer is clear. We need a Hungarian candidate to run in the presidential elections every time," stated Kelemen Hunor. The head of Kelemen Hunor's election campaign is going to be Procsalmi Baling, the Executive Chair of UDMR. AGERPRES (RO - author: Dorina Matis, editor: Karina Olteanu; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

