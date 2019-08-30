Start-ups on foreign capital, up 0.3pct, Jan.-July 2019; share capital, up 37.4pct



The number start-ups on foreign capital in the first seven months of 2019 increased by 0.3pct from the same period of the previous year, to 3,348, according to data with the National Companies Registry Office (ONRC). The 3,348 new companies had a subscribed share capital of 13.59 million US dollars, up 37.4pct from January-July 2018. According to ONRC, between 1991 and July 31, 2019, 224,682 companies were established on foreign capital, with the total value of the subscribed share capital exceeding 63.7 billion US dollars. The largest number of such start-ups, 48,232, was established by Italian investors, but the highest value of the share capital, 12.93 billion US dollars, came from Dutch companies for 5,352 companies. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Nicoleta Gherasi; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)