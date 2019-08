VIDEO Fire breaks at industrial facility in North Bucharest



A strong fire broke at an industrial facility in North Bucharest on Friday, close to an area known for its office buildings. Thick smoke prompted authorities to issue a warning for people not to spend time outside. VIDEO Fire breaks at industrial facility in North Bucharest.A strong fire broke at an industrial facility in North Bucharest on Friday, close to an area known for its office buildings. Thick smoke prompted authorities to issue a warning for people not to spend time outside. [Read the article in HotNews]