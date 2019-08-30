President Iohannis holds major lead against pack of presidential contenders in latest poll



​Romanian president Klaus Iohannis retains a major lead against other candidates in public support prior to presidential elections due to take place later this year, according to the latest poll produced by pollster IMAS for radio station Europa FM. Way behind him, an opposition leader comes second place, while Viorica Dancila, the Social Democratic PM recently nominated as presidential candidate, comes fifth.