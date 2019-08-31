Iohannis on Romanian Language Day: Romanian state has duty to support education in Romanian in diaspora



The Romanian state has the duty to encourage and support with concrete measures the education in the Romanian language in the diaspora, to allow each citizen to educate his/her children in the spirit of Romanian culture, reads the message sent by President Klaus Iohannis on the occasion of the Romanian Language Day. "Today, August 31, we celebrate the Romanian Language Day, the language that defines us culturally and spiritually, unites us as Romanians, regardless of the country we live in, and affirms our identity. The Romanian language has brought us together in time, regardless of political regimes, foreign occupations or wars, and made possible building a Romanian nation, being the foundation of the Great Union of 1918," the head of state states. On Romanian Language Day, Iohannis sends his whole appreciation "to all those who cultivate the Romanian language, ensuring its development, enriching the literature and promoting its use including outside the borders." "In many of the Romanian communities abroad great efforts are made to create an active cultural life in Romanian. These efforts, together with the use of the native language inside the family, ensure the Romanian culture a living presence around the world. By supporting this presence and building active bridges among Romanian language speakers worldwide, we have the chance to set the foundation of a global linguistic community, united in feeling and thinking," Klaus Iohannis says in his message. The Romanian state has the duty to encourage and support with concrete measures the education in the Romanian language in the diaspora, to allow each citizen to educate his/her children in the spirit of the Romanian culture, the head of state’s message also shows. "At the same time, it is absolutely necessary to stimulate a culture of quality in the education system nationwide, encouraging the interest in the literature that has built the standard Romanian language. Educating each new generation of Romanians, we show the due respect both to the Romanian language and to the past efforts of some entire generations of teachers, writers and educators. ’The Romanian language is my country,’ Nichita Stanescu so inspiredly said. Let us wish, therefore, not only today, but every day, a long life to the Romanian language," President Iohannis concludes his message. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu) Iohannis on Romanian Language Day: Romanian state has duty to support education in Romanian in diaspora.The Romanian state has the duty to encourage and support with concrete measures the education in the Romanian language in the diaspora, to allow each citizen to educate his/her children in the spirit of Romanian culture, reads the message sent by President Klaus Iohannis on the occasion of the Romanian Language Day. "Today, August 31, we celebrate the Romanian Language Day, the language that defines us culturally and spiritually, unites us as Romanians, regardless of the country we live in, and affirms our identity. The Romanian language has brought us together in time, regardless of political regimes, foreign occupations or wars, and made possible building a Romanian nation, being the foundation of the Great Union of 1918," the head of state states. On Romanian Language Day, Iohannis sends his whole appreciation "to all those who cultivate the Romanian language, ensuring its development, enriching the literature and promoting its use including outside the borders." "In many of the Romanian communities abroad great efforts are made to create an active cultural life in Romanian. These efforts, together with the use of the native language inside the family, ensure the Romanian culture a living presence around the world. By supporting this presence and building active bridges among Romanian language speakers worldwide, we have the chance to set the foundation of a global linguistic community, united in feeling and thinking," Klaus Iohannis says in his message. The Romanian state has the duty to encourage and support with concrete measures the education in the Romanian language in the diaspora, to allow each citizen to educate his/her children in the spirit of the Romanian culture, the head of state’s message also shows. "At the same time, it is absolutely necessary to stimulate a culture of quality in the education system nationwide, encouraging the interest in the literature that has built the standard Romanian language. Educating each new generation of Romanians, we show the due respect both to the Romanian language and to the past efforts of some entire generations of teachers, writers and educators. ’The Romanian language is my country,’ Nichita Stanescu so inspiredly said. Let us wish, therefore, not only today, but every day, a long life to the Romanian language," President Iohannis concludes his message. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

ForMin Manescu: Fire at Romania's Embassy in Baghdad, caused by tank explosion; one employee injured Foreign Affairs Minister Ramona Manescu stated that the fire that took place on Sunday at the headquarters of the Romanian Embassy in Iraq was caused by the explosion of a tank and an employee suffered light injuries to his hands, being recorded and material damage. "First of all, I want (...)



Silver medal for Romania in Women's Double Sculls at 2019 World Rowing Championships The team made up of Nicoleta-Ancuta Bodnar and Simona Geanina Radis won the silver medal on Sunday in the Women's Double Sculls (W2x) at the 2019 World Rowing Championships in Linz Ottensheim (Austria). New Zealand took the gold medal in 06 min 47 sec 170/1000, Romania the silver in 06 (...)



Paleologu: Dancila, Iohannis have personal agendas in relation to elections; state of dissolution of authority at top of state Theodor Paleologu, the candidate of the People's Movement Party (PMP) for the position of Romania's President, stated in a press conference on Sunday that Prime Minister Viorica Dancila and President Klaus Iohannis have "personal agendas" as far as the elections are (...)



Protocol setting up Pro Romania -ALDE Electoral Alliance to support Mircea Diaconu - lodged with BEC Pro Romania and the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) lodged, on Sunday, with the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC), the protocol for setting up the Electoral Alliance between the two parties in order to support the independent candidate Mircea Diaconu in the presidential elections. The (...)



AEP: Central Electoral Bureau has been set up for presidential elections The Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) informs that on Sunday, September 1, the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC) has been set up for this year's presidential elections. According to the minutes completed on this occasion, judges Adina-Georgeta Nicolae, Nina-Ecaterina Grigoras, Elisabeta (...)



PM Dancila, addressing pensioners: You will always have partner in Romania's government; insults don't scare us Prime Minister Viorica Dancila reassured on Sunday the Social Democratic Party (PSD, major at rule, ed.n.) pensioners that the government she is leading will always support them, that it will be a partner for them, that there is money for pensions, and added that she is not scared of protests (...)



Dancila: If a censure motion passes, it means we no longer have majority in Parliament and must leave rule If the reshuffle doesn't pass, the Government stays in its old form, therefore this doesn't entail the Government change, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Saturday. "If the reshuffle doesn't pass, the Government stays in its old form. Therefore this (...)

