August 31, 2019

Labour Minister Budai: Monday we begin paying new increased pensions
Aug 31, 2019

Labour Minister Budai: Monday we begin paying new increased pensions.
The payment of the new increased pension amounts will actually start on Monday, Labour Minister Marius Budai said in Mamaia on Saturday. "We have recalculated all pensions. The coupons are printed, the first payments to the Romanian Post have been done. Starting Monday, we actually begin the payment of the new pension amounts. As you know, under Ordinance 114, we provided for this increase in the pension point, so that at the construction of the 2019 budget we had the legal grounds and we increased it," Marius Budai said. Budai is participating on Saturday in the Social Democratic Party (PSD) National Executive Committee (CExN) meeting. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalina Matei, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu)

